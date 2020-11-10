Brown Family Dairy Farm to Open New Butcher Shop

By Alyssa Schnugg

The Brown Family Dairy will soon be opening a new butcher shop. Photos provided by Shane Brown.

While Brown Family Dairy is known for putting out tasty, fresh milk, the family will soon be offering another form of protein for your dinner table.

Starting next week, the Brown family will be opening a local beef and pork-processing store.

“That’s right, a local butcher shop that will have fresh cuts of meat from our farm to your table,” said Shane Brown, who works on the farm and is the brother of Billy Ray Brown who started the dairy farm in 2009.

The butcher shop will be located on the farm at 943 Highway 334.

“We will have select cuts of steak and pork chops, ground beef, sausage and other things as we grow,” Shane Brown said. “There will also be dairy products and other things that you might need for an awesome cookout for a weekend or any given night.”

The opening date and hours of operation are still being finalized.

Check the Brown Family Dairy Facebook page and website for more information and announcements.