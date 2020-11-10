Lafayette Sheriff’s Dept. Arrests 3 in Undercover Child Predator Sting

Left, top, Cory Ballentine; top right, Johnathan Woolbright; bottom left, Ethan Moses.

The Lafayette County Sherriff’s Department recently arrested three men as part of a new undercover operation targeting child predators in the area.

The operation started on Nov. 2 and within a week’s time, investigators charged three adults with soliciting a child to meet for sexual purposes.

On Nov. 3, investigators arrested Cory Ballentine, 34, of Oxford and Johnathan Woolbright, 28, of Banner. On Nov. 6, Ethan Moses, 21, of Moulton, Ala. was arrested.

Ballentine and Woolbright were given a $75,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge and Moses received an $80,000 bond.

The sheriff’s department issued a warning for the public, especially parents, to be aware of children using social media sites where predators often attempt to solicit them for sexual acts.

If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Department in the prosecution of these individuals, or any other suspects, call 662-234-6421, or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-TIPS (8477).

Staff report