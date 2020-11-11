Baseball Fans Can Watch the Ole Miss Pizza Bowl on SEC Network+

The Ole Miss baseball team will close its 2020 fall slate with the annual Pizza Bowl this Sunday at 1 p.m. CT. The Rebel baseball fall finale will be streamed live on SEC Network+.
A tradition that head coach Mike Bianco brought to Oxford when he started at Ole Miss in the summer of 2000, the Pizza Bowl serves as the end of the fall season for the Rebels. The game, as well as the practices leading up to it, are coached by veteran players.
The Rebels held their Pizza Bowl draft on Tuesday at the Baseball Performance Center. Gunnar Hoglund selected manager Ryan “Bobby” Smith as the first overall pick. Doug Nikhazy later made Hayden Dunhurst the first player off the board.
The Pizza Bowl will be a nine-inning contest, where pitchers are allowed to throw a maximum of two innings. If the game goes to extra innings, the teams will begin with the bases loaded and one out. At the conclusion of the game, the winning team is rewarded with pizza, while the losing team runs on the field.
Due to COVID-19 policies, the Pizza Bowl will not be open to the public.
PIZZA BOWL ROSTERS Team Hoglund
Kemp Alderman
Cael Baker
Cole Baker
Justin Bench
Wes Burton
Blaine Calcagno – Manager
Derek Diamond
Tim Elko
Braden Forsyth
Benji Gilbert
Kevin Graham
Bryce Henry – Manager
Greer Holston
Brandon Johnson
Jackson Kimbrell
Knox Loposer
Drew McDaniel
Tyler Myers
Jacob Payne
Cade Sammons
Bobby Smith – Manager
Chuck Spencer – Manager
Team Nikhazy
Cody Adcock
Luke Baker
Nate Bledsoe – Manager
Taylor Broadway
Peyton Chatagnier
Max Cioffi
Jack Dougherty
Hayden Dunhurst
Jacob Gonzalez
Calvin Harris
Trey LaFleur
Hayden Leatherwood
Luke Lyon
Josh Mallitz
TJ McCants
Mitch Murrell
Blake Noblin
Hudson Sapp
Logan Savell
Michael Spears – Manager
John Ross Swaim – Manager
Ben Van Cleve
Garrett Wood
Staff Report