Baseball Fans Can Watch the Ole Miss Pizza Bowl on SEC Network+

The Ole Miss baseball team will close its 2020 fall slate with the annual Pizza Bowl this Sunday at 1 p.m. CT. The Rebel baseball fall finale will be streamed live on SEC Network+.



A tradition that head coach Mike Bianco brought to Oxford when he started at Ole Miss in the summer of 2000, the Pizza Bowl serves as the end of the fall season for the Rebels. The game, as well as the practices leading up to it, are coached by veteran players.



The Rebels held their Pizza Bowl draft on Tuesday at the Baseball Performance Center. Gunnar Hoglund selected manager Ryan “Bobby” Smith as the first overall pick. Doug Nikhazy later made Hayden Dunhurst the first player off the board.



The Pizza Bowl will be a nine-inning contest, where pitchers are allowed to throw a maximum of two innings. If the game goes to extra innings, the teams will begin with the bases loaded and one out. At the conclusion of the game, the winning team is rewarded with pizza, while the losing team runs on the field.



Due to COVID-19 policies, the Pizza Bowl will not be open to the public.





PIZZA BOWL ROSTERS Team Hoglund

Kemp Alderman

Cael Baker

Cole Baker

Justin Bench

Wes Burton

Blaine Calcagno – Manager

Derek Diamond

Tim Elko

Braden Forsyth

Benji Gilbert

Kevin Graham

Bryce Henry – Manager

Greer Holston

Brandon Johnson

Jackson Kimbrell

Knox Loposer

Drew McDaniel

Tyler Myers

Jacob Payne

Cade Sammons

Bobby Smith – Manager

Chuck Spencer – Manager



Team Nikhazy

Cody Adcock

Luke Baker

Nate Bledsoe – Manager

Taylor Broadway

Peyton Chatagnier

Max Cioffi

Jack Dougherty

Hayden Dunhurst

Jacob Gonzalez

Calvin Harris

Trey LaFleur

Hayden Leatherwood

Luke Lyon

Josh Mallitz

TJ McCants

Mitch Murrell

Blake Noblin

Hudson Sapp

Logan Savell

Michael Spears – Manager

John Ross Swaim – Manager

Ben Van Cleve

Garrett Wood

Staff Report