Canopy of Lights on Oxford Square to be Turned on a Week Early

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

City crews started putting up the canopy lights almost two weeks ago. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg.

Christmas will come a bit early to Oxford this year.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill announced Thursday that the Christmas lights on the square will be turned on next week.

Usually, the city waits until Thanksgiving week to light up the Square; however, Tannehill said that the city is “just too excited to wait.”

“We know our students will be leaving us the week of Thanksgiving for an extended break, and we want our students to get to enjoy their beautiful college town before they head back home,” she said in a video message on the city’s Facebook page Thursday.

The canopy of lights will be turned on at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The city’s water tower will also be lit up at that time.

“So make plans to drive through the Square, maybe eat dinner downtown,” Tannehill said. “We hope you enjoy this canopy of lights that really sets the mood for a perfect holiday season.”

Lighted wreaths are already up along North and South Boulevards. City crews started putting up the canopy lights almost two weeks ago.