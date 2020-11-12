Doors of Hope Kicks Off Wreaths of Hope 2020 Fundraiser

The Wreaths of Hope 2020 fundraiser will feature 50 decorated wreaths by local designers displayed in various retail locations around Oxford. Photo provided.

It’s going to be looking a lot like Christmas around Oxford with 47 businesses participating in Wreaths of Hope 2020, benefiting Doors of Hope Transition Ministries by decorating and displaying wreaths to be auctioned off next week.

Normally at this time Doors of Hope would be planning their annual Holiday House Tour. Under the circumstances with COVID-19, they felt it would be difficult to safely and successfully implement the event. Under the direction of fundraising chair, Susan Bartlett, the fundraising committee decided to keep the focus on “home” and provide an opportunity for the community to participate in an online wreath auction.

The Wreaths of Hope 2020 fundraiser will feature 50 decorated wreaths by local designers displayed in various retail locations around Oxford as well as some fun raffle items. A list of participating businesses can be found at the Doors of Hope website, www.doorsofhopeoxford.org.

The auction will be online from 8 a.m. on Nov. 18 until 8 p.m. on Nov. 21.

This wreath is located at Zoe Cosmetics. Photo provided.

To bid on these unique and one-of-a-kind wreaths go to https://www.accelevents.com/e/directordohtm.

The purpose of Doors of Hope Transition Ministries includes, but is not limited to, guiding homeless families and at-risk homeless families in Lafayette County, Mississippi toward self-reliance and stability through a holistic, individualized approach that includes life-skills training, mentoring, and supportive housing.

In March of this year Doors of Hope shifted its focus to helping families negatively affected by COVID-19.

“We have provided assistance with rent and utility bills to over 95 families in Lafayette County, over seven times our usual level of services,” said Mary Margaret Andrews, executive director for Doors of Hope. “Even as the state opens up, many families are still suffering from unemployment and a subsequent inability to pay their rents or utilities in full.”

As a not-for-profit organization, Doors of Hope relies solely on the generosity of the community and United Way.

Information about the online auction can be found on the Doors of Hope website: www.doorsofhopeoxford.org or by calling the office at 662-234-1100.

Staff report