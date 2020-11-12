Thursday, November 12, 2020
Breaking NewsFeaturedHeadlinesNews & Views

Oxford Middle School Campus Closes Due to COVID-19

0
638

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Middle School campus will be closed for the next two weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Oxford School District announced the closing this afternoon.

According to the OSD, there have been multiple cases of COVID-19 reported at the school in multiple classrooms.

Beginning Friday, the campus will be closed and all students will transition to virtual classes. No middle school students should report to school Friday. Students are set to return to campus on Nov. 30.

As of Nov. 8, the district reported just two new cases that week with a total of 19 cases since August. The announcement today did not state how many cases were reported at the middle school.

All other schools in the district remain open at this time.

Previous articleCanopy of Lights on Oxford Square to be Turned on a Week Early
Next articleShirley Crawford Remembered as Adored and Respected Ole Miss Alumna

RELATED ARTICLES

Headlines

Shirley Crawford Remembered as Adored and Respected Ole Miss Alumna

Alyssa Schnugg -
By Stella Connell School of Business Administration Manager of Marketing and Communications
Read more
Headlines

Canopy of Lights on Oxford Square to be Turned on a Week Early

Alyssa Schnugg -
Mayor Robyn Tannehill announced Thursday that the Christmas lights on the square will be turned on next week.
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Announces Attendance Policy for Basketball

Adam Brown -
In accordance with the State of Mississippi's most recent executive orders, The Pavilion at Ole Miss will be limited to 25% capacity...
Read more
Government

Ole Miss Journalism Grad to Serve as Press Secretary for Governor

Alyssa Schnugg -
Ole Miss graduate Bailey Martin is the new press secretary for Gov. Tate Reeve's office.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Headlines

Shirley Crawford Remembered as Adored and Respected Ole Miss Alumna

Alyssa Schnugg -
By Stella Connell School of Business Administration Manager of Marketing and Communications
Read more
Breaking News

Oxford Middle School Campus Closes Due to COVID-19

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Middle School will be closed for the next two weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19.
Read more
Headlines

Canopy of Lights on Oxford Square to be Turned on a Week Early

Alyssa Schnugg -
Mayor Robyn Tannehill announced Thursday that the Christmas lights on the square will be turned on next week.
Read more