Oxford Middle School Campus Closes Due to COVID-19

The Oxford Middle School campus will be closed for the next two weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Oxford School District announced the closing this afternoon.

According to the OSD, there have been multiple cases of COVID-19 reported at the school in multiple classrooms.

Beginning Friday, the campus will be closed and all students will transition to virtual classes. No middle school students should report to school Friday. Students are set to return to campus on Nov. 30.

As of Nov. 8, the district reported just two new cases that week with a total of 19 cases since August. The announcement today did not state how many cases were reported at the middle school.

All other schools in the district remain open at this time.