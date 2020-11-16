Tuesday, November 17, 2020
New Dollar General Store Opening Near Denmark Area

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
Stock photo via Dollar General

Plans are in the works for a new Dollar General off Highway 6 East near the Denmark area.

On Monday, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved a conditional use permit and the preliminary and final site plan for the new store.

Developer David Blackburn said he expects the new store to open in September 2021.

“Hopefully we can get it completed a little sooner,” Blackburn said Monday.

It will be the fourth Dollar General built by Blackburn Holdings, which owns the Dollar Generals on Old Sardis Road (Highway 314), Old Taylor Road and Highway 30. It will be the eighth Dollar General in Lafayette County.

The new Dollar General will be located at 4 County Road 279, near Kettle Creek.16,720

There are more than 500 Dollar General stores in Mississippi about 16,720 around the country. The first Dollar General store in Mississippi opened in June 1969.

