Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Three Charged with Vehicle Burglaries; One Still At-Large

Tra’Tarrius Mitchell has a warrant out for his arrest for charges of vehicle burglary. Photo provided by OPD.

The Oxford Police Department arrested three teens this weekend for vehicle burglary and are still looking for a fourth suspect.

Devin Clay

According to reports, at 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 10, officers responded to the 2400 block of Anderson Road for a report of a vehicle burglary in progress. Once officers arrived, four males were seen fleeing on foot into different parts of the apartment complex.

After a search by K9s, three people were taken into custody – Antonio Victom Jr., 18, of Courtland; Devin Clay, 18 of Batesville; and a juvenile. The fourth suspect, Tra’Tarrius Mitchell, 20, of Batesville fled on foot and was not apprehended. There is an active warrant out for his arrest.

Antonio Victom Jr.

The three suspects were taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of vehicle burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime. Victom received a $2,500 bond and Clay received a $25,000 bond. The juvenile was released to the custody of his parents/guardians.

Headlines

Lafayette School District 1 Race Heads to Runoff Election Nov. 24

Alyssa Schnugg -
Lafayette County residents who live in District 1 of the Lafayette County School District will head back to the polls next week to elect one of two men to represent them on the school board.
Headlines

Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held at Central Elementary

Alyssa Schnugg -
Oxford School District leaders and city officials gathered for an official ribbon-cutting for the new Central Elementary School on Sunday.
Business

Roommate-Finding App Wins Mid-South Business Model Competition

Alyssa Schnugg -
A housing app developed by a University of Mississippi senior majoring in managerial finance has won first place in the 2020 Mid-South Business Model Competition.
Business

New Dollar General Store Opening Near Denmark Area

Alyssa Schnugg -
Plans are in the works for a new Dollar General off Highway 6 East near the Denmark area.
Headlines

Lafayette School District 1 Race Heads to Runoff Election Nov. 24

Alyssa Schnugg -
Lafayette County residents who live in District 1 of the Lafayette County School District will head back to the polls next week to elect one of two men to represent them on the school board.
Football

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M May Not Be Rescheduled

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss’ trip to the Lone Star State this weekend to take on the...
Headlines

Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held at Central Elementary

Alyssa Schnugg -
Oxford School District leaders and city officials gathered for an official ribbon-cutting for the new Central Elementary School on Sunday.
