Three Charged with Vehicle Burglaries; One Still At-Large

Tra’Tarrius Mitchell has a warrant out for his arrest for charges of vehicle burglary. Photo provided by OPD.

The Oxford Police Department arrested three teens this weekend for vehicle burglary and are still looking for a fourth suspect.

Devin Clay

According to reports, at 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 10, officers responded to the 2400 block of Anderson Road for a report of a vehicle burglary in progress. Once officers arrived, four males were seen fleeing on foot into different parts of the apartment complex.

After a search by K9s, three people were taken into custody – Antonio Victom Jr., 18, of Courtland; Devin Clay, 18 of Batesville; and a juvenile. The fourth suspect, Tra’Tarrius Mitchell, 20, of Batesville fled on foot and was not apprehended. There is an active warrant out for his arrest.

Antonio Victom Jr.

The three suspects were taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of vehicle burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime. Victom received a $2,500 bond and Clay received a $25,000 bond. The juvenile was released to the custody of his parents/guardians.

.