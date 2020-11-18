18 Citations Issued to Oxford Stores for Selling Beer, Vapes to Minors

By Alyssa Schnugg

Eighteen citations were issued last week to Oxford convenience stores for allegedly selling beer and vape/e-cigarettes to people under 21 years old.

Last week, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement Division conducted the compliance checks in Lafayette County and the city of Oxford in partnership with the Oxford Police Department.

Out of 25 stores checked, there was a total of 18 violations, with several stores getting more than one violation.

“By Mississippi state law, the sale of beer, vape, and e-cigarettes to anyone under age 21 is illegal,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “This action was taken to hold stores accountable as we all work to protect the health and safety of our children.”

The Office of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement Unit works with federal, state, and local law enforcement officers to reduce youth access to alcohol and tobacco products. Their enforcement activities include citations and arrests for illegal sales, inspecting stores and licenses for compliance, and investigating fraudulent activity.

“We would like to thank Attorney General Lynn Fitch and her team for the great partnership that we have. This isn’t just happening here in Oxford. This is an issue communities are facing nationwide,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen. “We greatly appreciate her team responding quickly to these concerns. We have to be proactive in protecting our children and holding these businesses accountable.”

Those issued the citation will have to pay $250 for a first offense or up to $1,000 for a third or subsequent offense.

Stores checked for compliance on selling e-cigs and vapes to minors:

3 Way Grocery 1500 Old Highway 7 N. VIOLATION

334 Junction 70 Highway 334

Corner Chevron 502 South Lamar VIOLATION

Circle K # 912 101 North Thacker Loop

Circle K #1542 485 Highway 278 VIOLATION

Dollar General Store 18048 266 County Road 217

Double Quick #24 1401 Jackson Avenue

Ganga 2502 Old Taylor Road

Habits Beer & Tobacco 2030 University Avenue

Lamar Express 1448 South Lamar VIOLATION

Littlejohn’s Quick Shop 3 CR 215

Marathon Express 1455 South Lamar VIOLATION

Marketplace of Oxford Common 701 Sisk Avenue

Molly Express Chevron 725 Molly Barr Road VIOLATION

Oxford Chevron 431 Highway 6 VIOLATION

Oxford Chevron Express 2100 South Lamar VIOLATION

Spot Store 1438 North Lamar

Store of Oxford 192 Hwy 30

Texaco 2018 University Avenue VIOLATION

The Brittany Store 1903 Jackson Avenue

Tobacco Superstore 22 1617 Jackson Avenue VIOLATION

West Jackson Chevron 2625 Jackson Avenue

