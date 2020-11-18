Elijah Moore Tabbed to Maxwell Award Watch List

Elijah Moore going in for a touchdown against South Carolina. Photo courtesy of Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

The Maxwell Football Club announced Wednesday that Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore has been added to the Maxwell Award watch list.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to outstanding collegiate football players in America since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert W. “Tiny” Maxwell. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won last year’s Maxwell Award.



Moore, also a member of the Biletnikoff Award watch list, leads the country in both receiving yards (1,054) and receptions (74). He has more yards thru the first seven games of the season than any receiver in SEC history. He ranks No. 4 nationally with eight receiving touchdowns and No. 14 in all-purpose yards (159.3 ypg).

This season, Moore has recorded 10 or more receptions in six out of seven games. In doing so, he became the first receiver in Ole Miss history to accomplish that achievement in four straight contests.

Moore is the only Rebel in school history to surpass the 200-yard receiving mark three times in a career, all three of which happened in 2020 for the junior. A.J. Brown is the only other Rebel to accomplish this feat multiple times. Brown had a 200-yard game once in 2017 and then again in 2018.

Staff Report