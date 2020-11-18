Thursday, November 19, 2020
FeaturedSportsFootball

Elijah Moore Tabbed to Maxwell Award Watch List

0
188
Elijah Moore going in for a touchdown against South Carolina. Photo courtesy of Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

The Maxwell Football Club announced Wednesday that Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore has been added to the Maxwell Award watch list.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to outstanding collegiate football players in America since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert W. “Tiny” Maxwell. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won last year’s Maxwell Award.
 
Moore, also a member of the Biletnikoff Award watch list, leads the country in both receiving yards (1,054) and receptions (74). He has more yards thru the first seven games of the season than any receiver in SEC history. He ranks No. 4 nationally with eight receiving touchdowns and No. 14 in all-purpose yards (159.3 ypg).

This season, Moore has recorded 10 or more receptions in six out of seven games. In doing so, he became the first receiver in Ole Miss history to accomplish that achievement in four straight contests.

Moore is the only Rebel in school history to surpass the 200-yard receiving mark three times in a career, all three of which happened in 2020 for the junior. A.J. Brown is the only other Rebel to accomplish this feat multiple times. Brown had a 200-yard game once in 2017 and then again in 2018.

Staff Report

Previous articleCoach Kermit Davis Thanks Fans for Support After Positive COVID-19 Test
Next articleOle Miss Prepares for the Egg Bowl

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Ole Miss Prepares for the Egg Bowl

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss football team is using this week like they would any other...
Read more
Basketball

Coach Kermit Davis Thanks Fans for Support After Positive COVID-19 Test

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss men’s basketball head coach Kermit Davis tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Davis...
Read more
News & Views

Expanded COVID-19 Testing Available Before Thanksgiving

Adam Brown -
The University of Mississippi has increased the number of days available to get an asymptomatic COVID-19 test ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. 
Read more
Headlines

Oxford Aldermen Approve Demolition of 1890s Home

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to allow an 1890s home to be demolished and rebuilt.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Football

Ole Miss Prepares for the Egg Bowl

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss football team is using this week like they would any other...
Read more
Football

Elijah Moore Tabbed to Maxwell Award Watch List

Adam Brown -
The Maxwell Football Club announced Wednesday that Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore has been added to...
Read more
Basketball

Coach Kermit Davis Thanks Fans for Support After Positive COVID-19 Test

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss men’s basketball head coach Kermit Davis tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Davis...
Read more