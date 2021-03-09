Devontae Shuler Named to First Team All-SEC

The SEC announced Tuesday morning that Ole Miss senior guard Devontae Shuler was named to the First Team All-SEC by conference coaches.

This season, Shuler led Ole Miss in scoring (15.6 ppg) and assists (3.3 apg). Both marks crack the SEC’s top 10. Also ranking ninth in steals (1.5 spg), Shuler joins Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. as one of only two players to rank in the top 10 in all three categories. The Ole Miss guard’s 1.3 assists/turnover ratio is eighth in the conference, while his average of 2.0 threes made per game ranks ninth.

Throughout the season, Shuler has recorded eight 20-point games. That includes a 26-point night at Auburn (Feb. 6) in which he drilled a game-winning jumper at the buzzer in overtime. After that game, he collected SEC Player of the Week accolades for the first time in his career.

One week later, after helping Ole Miss take down No. 10 Missouri, Shuler returned to his home state of South Carolina and scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Rebels to a victory over the Gamecocks (Feb. 13). He has led Ole Miss to a strong second half of SEC play, as the Rebels have won seven of their past nine games to join the conversation for an NCAA Tournament berth.

Over 122 career games, which includes 97 starts, Shuler has already etched his name in the Ole Miss record books. He ranks third in career steals (180), eighth in career three-pointers made (176), 10th in career assists (321) and 21st in career points (1,297).

Super became the third Rebel to earn First Team All-SEC guard in three years under Kermit Davis as he joined Breein Tyree who was tabbed with the honor as a junior (2019) and as a senior (2020).

Shuler and the Rebels will head to Nashville this week for the SEC Tournament. As the No. 6 seed, the Rebels will face No. 11 seed Georgia in the second round Thursday night (March 11). Tipoff from Bridgestone Arena is set for approximately 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Staff report