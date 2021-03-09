Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Ole Miss Prepares to Host Alcorn State

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
No. 4 Ole Miss returns to the diamond on Tuesday as they play host the Alcorn State Braves in midweek action. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (10-2) is coming off a 5-0 week that includes a series sweep of the Belmont Bruins. Senior third baseman Tim Elko went 10-for-17 with five home runs, eight runs scored and 13 RBI. Elko is second in the league in home runs behind South Carolina’s Wes Clarke, who has eight. Elko was also named National and SEC Player of the week.

Through the first 12 games of the season, the Rebels have scored 94 runs, which has the team ranked No. 15 in the nation and No. 4 in the SEC for total runs.

Alcorn State rolls into Oxford with a 3-0 overall record and a 3-0 mark in SWAC after sweeping Mississippi Valley State over the weekend.

In their first series of the season, the Braves averaged 39 runs and surrendered five on the weekend.

Coach Mike Bianco will go with right-hander Josh Mallitz on the mound for the Rebels. On the season, Mallitz has a 0-0, 3.38 ERA, with a walk and three strikeouts. Alcorn State will go with left-hander George Osborne III.

This will be the second all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Alcorn State. Ole Miss won the first meeting 9-8 (10) on Feb. 19, 2020, in Oxford.

For live in game updates follow @HottyToddySprts on Twitter.

