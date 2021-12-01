Beta Beta Names Constance Maxwell Grant-in-Aid Recipient

The Beta Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International recently announced that Evelyn Smith of Oxford is the recipient of their Constance Maxwell Grant-in-Aid.

Smith is a secondary English education major at the University of Mississippi. Earlier this year, she submitted her application, which included writing a paper about how she plans to touch the lives of her future students.

Evelyn Smith. Photo provided

“I will intentionally challenge my students in order to prepare them for college and/or their careers as they begin their transition into adulthood,” Smith wrote in her application. “I will do so by challenging their intellectual capabilities.

“I will encourage them to consider, write, discuss and debate history, society, culture and politics as it pertains to literature. In doing so, I will also teach the importance and value of listening and understanding, especially when two beliefs differ from one another.”

Beta Beta wanted to honor their DKG sister Connie Maxwell for her 41 years as a member of Delta Kappa Gamma by naming the $300 Grant-in-Aid in her honor.

The chapter unanimously chose Smith as the recipient of the first-ever Constance Maxwell Grant-In-Aid in May. The application is available to any female education major who has completed her sophomore year in college and can be found on the Beta Beta website, www.betabetams.org.

Delta Kappa Gamma is a society for key women educators from all over the world. The local Oxford Chapter, Beta Beta, serves Lafayette, Panola, Yalobusha and Calhoun Counties.

For more information, visit http://www.betabetams.org.

Staff report