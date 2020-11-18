Thursday, November 19, 2020
FeaturedNews & ViewsOxford Stories

Expanded COVID-19 Testing Available Before Thanksgiving

0
430

The University of Mississippi has increased the number of days available to get an asymptomatic COVID-19 test ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. 

All students, faculty and staff can get tested, including those who have been tested previously. Email invitations will continue to go out each week remaining in the fall semester; however, all appointment times are open and people can secure their preferred appointment date from the remaining dates of Nov. 23, 24 and 25.

There is no charge for this asymptomatic testing, which is conducted in the parking lot of the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

Look for the email invitation from the Office of the Provost or click here.

Upon completing the survey and being deemed eligible, you will be prompted to access the Gov2Gobrowser or mobile application. You will use this application to schedule your test. 

  • Answers to the eligibility survey questions will be kept confidential. Positive test results will be communicated to the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Contact Tracing Team, as required.
  • The COVID-19 test is a rapid (antigen) test that requires swabbing both nostrils with a Q-tip-like swab.
  • Most test results will be received the same day through the Gov2Go application.
  • Isolation will not be required unless you test positive.
  • This testing and data collection will serve as our Sentinel Testing Program – which involves asymptomatic testing of our population – and will add to the protections to keep our community safe.

For additional information about the university’s COVID-19 response, visit http://coronavirus.olemiss.edu.

Staff Report

Previous articleOxford Aldermen Approve Demolition of 1890s Home
Next articleCoach Kermit Davis Thanks Fans for Support After Positive COVID-19 Test

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Ole Miss Prepares for the Egg Bowl

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss football team is using this week like they would any other...
Read more
Football

Elijah Moore Tabbed to Maxwell Award Watch List

Adam Brown -
The Maxwell Football Club announced Wednesday that Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore has been added to...
Read more
Basketball

Coach Kermit Davis Thanks Fans for Support After Positive COVID-19 Test

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss men’s basketball head coach Kermit Davis tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Davis...
Read more
Headlines

Oxford Aldermen Approve Demolition of 1890s Home

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to allow an 1890s home to be demolished and rebuilt.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Football

Ole Miss Prepares for the Egg Bowl

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss football team is using this week like they would any other...
Read more
Football

Elijah Moore Tabbed to Maxwell Award Watch List

Adam Brown -
The Maxwell Football Club announced Wednesday that Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore has been added to...
Read more
Basketball

Coach Kermit Davis Thanks Fans for Support After Positive COVID-19 Test

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss men’s basketball head coach Kermit Davis tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Davis...
Read more