Expanded COVID-19 Testing Available Before Thanksgiving

The University of Mississippi has increased the number of days available to get an asymptomatic COVID-19 test ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

All students, faculty and staff can get tested, including those who have been tested previously. Email invitations will continue to go out each week remaining in the fall semester; however, all appointment times are open and people can secure their preferred appointment date from the remaining dates of Nov. 23, 24 and 25.

There is no charge for this asymptomatic testing, which is conducted in the parking lot of the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

Look for the email invitation from the Office of the Provost or click here.

Upon completing the survey and being deemed eligible, you will be prompted to access the Gov2Gobrowser or mobile application. You will use this application to schedule your test.

Answers to the eligibility survey questions will be kept confidential. Positive test results will be communicated to the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Contact Tracing Team, as required.

The COVID-19 test is a rapid (antigen) test that requires swabbing both nostrils with a Q-tip-like swab.

Most test results will be received the same day through the Gov2Go application.

Isolation will not be required unless you test positive.

This testing and data collection will serve as our Sentinel Testing Program – which involves asymptomatic testing of our population – and will add to the protections to keep our community safe.

For additional information about the university’s COVID-19 response, visit http://coronavirus.olemiss.edu.

Staff Report