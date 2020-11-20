Family Dog Returned to Owner After Being Stolen in Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

Enzo, a four-year-old French Bulldog with his family. Enzo was stolen Wednesday but was returned to his owners Friday. Photo provided by Ramiro Munoz Jr.

Two days ago, Ramiro Munoz Jr. thought he would never see his dog, Enzo again.

The 4-year-old French Bulldog was stolen in broad daylight from the Wendy’s in Oxford Commons.

Munoz was at his work site around 4:30 p.m. with Enzo in tow. Shortly after, Enzo was nowhere to be seen.

“I think he must have smelled the hamburgers cooking,” Munoz said.

Munoz went over to the Wendy’s and started asking if anyone had seen his dog.

“An employee said they had seen him but then someone in a red car drove up and said it was their dog,” Munoz said. “The employee had no way of knowing. I’m sure they didn’t think this person was trying to steal a dog.”

However, that’s exactly what happened.

Munoz called the Oxford Police Department to report his dog had been stolen. He was assured the investigators would do all they could to locate Enzo.

OPD Investigator Mike Burks with Enzo. Photo provided by OPD.

He went home and started sharing a photo of his dog on social media sites, asking anyone with information to come forward. On Thursday, he returned to Oxford Commons and saw a vehicle that matched the description parked at one of the hotels and called OPD.

He learned that the person who stole his dog had sold him to someone else.

OPD arrested and charged Mario Holman, 28, of Oxford with felony false pretense Friday. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $2,500 bond.

Mario Holman

Doing some of his own detective work, Munoz was given an address of where Enzo might be found.

“I drove up to the house and saw Enzo running around the yard,” Munoz said.

He called OPD and Investigator Mike Burks arrived on the scene. Shortly after, Enzo was returned to the loving arms of his owner.

“He’s doing OK,” Munoz said Friday. “He seems a little shaken up but that’s to be expected.”

Munoz said he barely slept the last two nights worrying about Enzo.

“He doesn’t like being outside when it’s cold,” Munoz said.