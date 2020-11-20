OSD Board Reviews Proposed Calendars for 2021-22

By Alyssa Schnugg

The Oxford School District Board of Trustees is considering two versions of what the 2021-2022 school year calendar will look like.

Superintendent Brian Harvey presented two versions of the proposed school calendar for next year to the Board on Thursday during its regular meeting.

Version 1 has school starting on Aug. 6, with one day off in October, Oct. 11, for a three-day fall break weekend. That version has the typical time off for Thanksgiving, Nov. 22-26. Christmas break would begin Dec. 20 and end Jan. 5. Spring break would take place from March 14-18.

Version 2 has school resuming on Monday, Aug. 2, but includes a full week off for fall break, from Oct. 4-8.

“That could be an opportunity if we wanted to experiment with what an alternate calendar might look like,” Harvey said. “We could use that week to do some remediation with students who need it. We would have daycare with YMCA for parents who had no other option.”

On both versions, most professional development days for teachers are during the week before school starts and the last day of school for students would be a half-day on May 23.

The Board did not vote Monday on either version of the calendar and will take it up again for consideration in December or January.

Harvey said if the Board approves one of the versions by January, it will give the district and parents time to get details worked out.

He also reminded the Board that they are only responsible for approving the calendar’s start and end dates.

“It’s the administration’s responsibility to work out everything else, so we’re in a position to offer the best for the most,” he said.