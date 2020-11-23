Dr. Pannel Named Top 50 Under 40 by Mississippi Business Journal

Dr. Katherine Pannel, psychiatrist and Medical Director of Right Track Medical Group, was recently recognized by the Mississippi Business Journal as a Top 50 Under 40 award recipient.

The Top 50 Under 40 program seeks to identify and honor Mississippi civic and business leaders who make significant contributions to economic progress at the state and local level. Winners work across a wide variety of industries in the state, including healthcare, higher education and government.

The magazine’s prestigious list of business professionals will be honored with a video presentation and special publication celebrating their achievements.

Pannel said she was thrilled when she learned of the award and expressed gratitude for her selection as a recipient.

“It means so much to have the support of my community and those around me,” Pannel said. “We will continue to work hard for the people of this wonderful state. It is such a privilege to address a real need, and to advance access to mental healthcare for people in Mississippi.”

Pannel serves as psychiatrist and Medical Director at Right Track Medical Group and was recently named the Best Psychiatrist in Oxford and a Mississippi Business Journal Healthcare Hero. She is heavily involved in mental health treatment and is a member of several patient health associations, including Physicians for Mississippians, Physicians for Patient Protection and Physicians Working Together. She has championed various initiatives for patient care and has nearly 10 years of experience working across the Southeast.

Right Track Medical Group is a network of outpatient mental health clinics that serves patients on an outpatient basis. Since its inception in 2018, Right Track Medical Group has grown to ten locations, providing mental health services to patients in Mississippi and Alabama.

The clinics provide convenient, quality access to mental health professionals like psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners and therapists. It provides care for patients of all ages.

Courtesy of Red Window Communications