Anderson Wins District 1 Seat on Lafayette School Board

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

Jamie Anderson is the new District 1 Lafayette County School Board member. Photo via Facebook.

Jamie Anderson is the newest member of the Lafayette County School Board.

Anderson won the runoff election Tuesday against Chick Drewrey. Anderson took 59% (220) of the votes, and Drewrey garnered 41% with 152 votes.

Only residents living in the LCSB District 1 area of the county voted Tuesday. There was a total of 372 votes.

On Nov. 3, Jamie Anderson, Chick Drewrey, Andrew Bilbo and Steve Treloar vyed for the seat left open by former board member Brent Larson, who left the board after winning his election for Supervisor last year.

No one received 50+1 percent of the votes during the election; however, Anderson and Drewrey received the most votes.

Anderson, a pharmacist by trade, graduated from Lafayette schools in 1988 and praises his teachers there who helped push him to achieve more than he ever thought he could.

Anderson said if elected he hopes to help the district improve its drop-out rate and wants to look at how the district can help those students who don’t plan on going to college after graduation.

Anderson, who earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy, has two children attending Lafayette County schools. His daughter Olivia is in the ninth grade, and his son Carson is in the sixth grade.