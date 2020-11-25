Thursday, November 26, 2020
News & ViewsCrime ReportHeadlines

Two Charged with Sex Crimes Against a Minor in Separate Cases

0
330

The Oxford Police Department arrested two men recently for crimes against a minor in two unrelated cases.

At 5 p.m. on Nov. 18, OPD responded to a business in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue for a welfare concern regarding a child.

After an investigation, Child Protective Services was called to the scene.

Justin Newby

Justin Newby, 25, of Ripley was arrested on felony charges of child abuse, statutory rape and human trafficking. Newby was denied a bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

“We would like to thank our partners with the Attorney General’s Office and Child Protective Services for the help on this case,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen in a press release Wednesday.

The investigation is still ongoing and further details on the case will be released at a later date.

Ricky Williams

At 3 p.m. on Nov. 21, OPD was notified through a tip about a male soliciting a minor for sexual purposes through social media.

After an investigation, Ricky Williams, 43 of Oxford, was charged with felony enticement of a child for sexual purposes.

Williams was given a $75,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Staff report

Previous articleLafayette Man Dies in Crash

RELATED ARTICLES

Headlines

Lafayette Man Dies in Crash

Adam Brown -
A Lafayette County man died Monday in a wreck on Highway 7, according to the Oxford Police Department.
Read more
Headlines

Chancellor Boyce Praises Faculty, Staff for First Semester Efforts

Alyssa Schnugg -
As we close out the Fall 2020 semester, all of us are very familiar with the words and phrases that have been used and overused to describe the current environment — “challenging,” “unprecedented,” “unknown.”
Read more
Headlines

Anderson Wins District 1 Seat on Lafayette School Board

Alyssa Schnugg -
Jamie Anderson is the newest member of the Lafayette County School Board.
Read more
More News

Keeping Ole Miss Freshmen Safe and Cared For

Rachel West -
A few months ago, thousands of college freshmen arrived at the University of Mississippi to live on...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Football

Kiffin Looks Toward Saturday’s Matchup Against Mississippi State

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin addressed the media following practice on Wednesday and...
Read more
Athletics

Ole Miss Rugby Club Helps Develop Business Majors

Adam Brown -
Since 1974, the Ole Miss Rugby Club has provided University of Mississippi students with a competitive sport...
Read more
Crime Report

Two Charged with Sex Crimes Against a Minor in Separate Cases

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Police Department arrested two men recently for crimes against a minor in two unrelated cases.
Read more