Two Charged with Sex Crimes Against a Minor in Separate Cases

The Oxford Police Department arrested two men recently for crimes against a minor in two unrelated cases.

At 5 p.m. on Nov. 18, OPD responded to a business in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue for a welfare concern regarding a child.

After an investigation, Child Protective Services was called to the scene.

Justin Newby

Justin Newby, 25, of Ripley was arrested on felony charges of child abuse, statutory rape and human trafficking. Newby was denied a bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

“We would like to thank our partners with the Attorney General’s Office and Child Protective Services for the help on this case,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen in a press release Wednesday.

The investigation is still ongoing and further details on the case will be released at a later date.

Ricky Williams

At 3 p.m. on Nov. 21, OPD was notified through a tip about a male soliciting a minor for sexual purposes through social media.

After an investigation, Ricky Williams, 43 of Oxford, was charged with felony enticement of a child for sexual purposes.

Williams was given a $75,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Staff report