Winter Arrived in Oxford This Morning

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

From the National Weather Service – Memphis

Not only has it already begun to look like Christmas in Oxford, but Mother Nature has brought in some wintry weather to further help everyone get into the holiday spirit.

While the temperature this morning was about 34 degrees in Oxford, the wind chill made it feel like 24 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

At around noon, several Oxonians reported seeing snow flurries.

Temperatures over the next two days are expected to be -10 to -20 degrees below the average temperature for north Mississippi and much of the South.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to dip down to 25 degrees, with the windchill factor making it feel more like 16 degrees in Oxford.

Keep those faucets dripping and cover any outdoor spigots in order to prevent pipes from freezing.

Tuesday’s high will reach close to 48 degrees and then drop to 25 degrees at night.

Wednesday is expected to reach about 52 degrees during the day and go down to about 35 degrees at night; however, rain is expected after midnight, along with a slight chance of snow.

Thursday comes with more rain during the day and a slight chance of rain and snow again after midnight, which continues into Friday morning when there is a 20 percent chance of rain, frozen rain and snow before noon.

Temperatures are expected to linger around the high 40s or low 50s during the day and mid-30s at night for the remainder of the week.

North Mississippi has a reputation for unpredictable weather, and the forecast can change quickly. Check with HottyToddy.com and our Facebook page for updated information throughout the week.