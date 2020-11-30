Tuesday, December 1, 2020
FeaturedHeadlinesNews & ViewsOxford Stories

Winter Arrived in Oxford This Morning

0
1459

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

From the National Weather Service – Memphis

Not only has it already begun to look like Christmas in Oxford, but Mother Nature has brought in some wintry weather to further help everyone get into the holiday spirit.

While the temperature this morning was about 34 degrees in Oxford, the wind chill made it feel like 24 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

At around noon, several Oxonians reported seeing snow flurries.

Temperatures over the next two days are expected to be -10 to -20 degrees below the average temperature for north Mississippi and much of the South.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to dip down to 25 degrees, with the windchill factor making it feel more like 16 degrees in Oxford.

Keep those faucets dripping and cover any outdoor spigots in order to prevent pipes from freezing.

Tuesday’s high will reach close to 48 degrees and then drop to 25 degrees at night.

Wednesday is expected to reach about 52 degrees during the day and go down to about 35 degrees at night; however, rain is expected after midnight, along with a slight chance of snow.

Thursday comes with more rain during the day and a slight chance of rain and snow again after midnight, which continues into Friday morning when there is a 20 percent chance of rain, frozen rain and snow before noon.

Temperatures are expected to linger around the high 40s or low 50s during the day and mid-30s at night for the remainder of the week.

North Mississippi has a reputation for unpredictable weather, and the forecast can change quickly. Check with HottyToddy.com and our Facebook page for updated information throughout the week.

Previous articleOle Miss Women’s Basketball Opens Season Against McNeese State
Next articleOle Miss QB Matt Corral Named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

RELATED ARTICLES

Basketball

Snudda Collins Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Adam Brown -
After an impressive showing in her debut, Ole Miss forward Snudda Collins has been named SEC Freshman...
Read more
Football

Braylon Sanders Has Not Decided If He Will Accept Extra Year of Eligibility

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss senior wide receiver Braylon Sanders took part in senior day festivities prior...
Read more
Oxford Stories

Two Minute Morning- Oxford High School

Adam Brown -
https://youtu.be/rHi2rcnT5Yc Video courtesy of Oxford High School
Read more
News & Views

Lenard to Lead Mississippi School Public Relations Association

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Mississippi School Public Relations Association has slated new officers, and leading that group is Oxford School...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Basketball

Snudda Collins Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Adam Brown -
After an impressive showing in her debut, Ole Miss forward Snudda Collins has been named SEC Freshman...
Read more
Football

Braylon Sanders Has Not Decided If He Will Accept Extra Year of Eligibility

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss senior wide receiver Braylon Sanders took part in senior day festivities prior...
Read more
Oxford Stories

Two Minute Morning- Oxford High School

Adam Brown -
https://youtu.be/rHi2rcnT5Yc Video courtesy of Oxford High School
Read more