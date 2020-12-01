Man Found Shot to Death in Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Police Department is investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man in the Highland Square neighborhood.

OPD received a call at 10:55 p.m. on Monday that a man had been shot.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Olive Branch Way, where they discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Frank James Davis Jr., 22, of Grenada, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Davis graduated from Grenada High in 2016, where he played football for the Grenada Chargers as a defensive back.

According to his Facebook page, he was attending the University of Mississippi; however, the University said Davis was not currently enrolled at the school.

OPD is investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 662-232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8799. CrimeStoppers is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back with HottyToddy.com for more information.