Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Snudda Collins Named SEC Freshman of the Week

After an impressive showing in her debut, Ole Miss forward Snudda Collins has been named SEC Freshman of the Week.

Collins – a native of Brookhaven, Mississippi – led all scorers with 23 points in Monday night’s season opener vs. McNeese State, the most ever by a Rebel in their freshman debut (in available records) and the most by any SEC freshman this season. Furthermore, it was the most by any Rebel in a season opener since 2017.

Collins was 5-of-8 from beyond the arc, helping Ole Miss notch its most points in the Coach Yo era overall and the most in a season opener since 2005 with 99 points scored. Collins was part of a group of newcomers who contributed 88 of those 99 points vs. McNeese, and was one of an all-newcomer group of five in double-digit scoring against the Cowgirls.

Ole Miss returns to the floor this Thursday night (Dec. 3) when it hosts Kansas for the first time in program history for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT inside The Pavilion and on SEC Network.

