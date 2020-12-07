Monday, December 7, 2020
FeaturedHeadlinesNews & ViewsOxford Stories

Helping Women One Pound Cake at a Time

0
165

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Bridgette Gordon, left, and Talisha Gordon, right, sell pound cakes at local farmers markets that help fund local projects that focus on women. Photos provided by Talisha Gordon.

Talisha Gordon is hoping to inspire and encourage women of all ages in Lafayette County through her ministry, Live Again Events, by selling pound cakes made by the woman who inspired and encouraged her – her mother.

Gordon and her mother, Bridgette Gordon, have been selling pound cakes and other baked goods at the Oxford Community Market and Midtown Farmers Market for three years, using the funds to hold events in the community for women.

“(Bridgette) is our kitchen coordinator,” Gordon said. “She has been cooking since she was 7 years old making biscuits in her grandmother’s kitchen.”

Gordon said that although she helps, her mother makes most of the pound cakes.

Pound cake sales recently helped pay for four gift baskets filled with goodies for new moms.

“I am more of the blueberry, apple and peach pie and banana pudding cooker,” she said.

Gordon founded Live, Laugh, Love Events four years ago and recently revamped the ministry into Live Again Events.

“Live Again Events is a small business, but a business that is a ministry,” Gordon said. “Our goal is to promote beauty from the inside. Our focus is to serve our community by bringing hope to each individual.”

Recently, Gordon delivered four gift baskets filled with goodies to the Oxford Community Market to give to new mothers that were paid for through pound cake sales.

Other past events Live Again has been involved with include Heart for Love, Family Night, Lunch with the Girls and Women Who Brunch, and participating in events such as Hot Chocolate and Cookies with the Salvation Army, Cultivating My Own Garden Book Club, Pillows and Prayer Shawls Prayer Call, Pilgrimage Festival, Stars and Stripes Festival, Makers Market, #Healthy You Campaign: Sisters Helping Sisters and several more.

Talisha and Bridgette Gordon

Gordon was raised in Abbeville and graduated from Lafayette High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology with a minor in English from the University of Mississippi.

She has hosted events at her church such as teenage workshops and praise dance team events. She has also written plays.

“I love helping people. I often say that doing what you love can make running a business easy,” she said. “I include God in my every day. He is first.”

For more information about Live Again Events, visit their Facebook page.

Previous articleOPD Assists MBI in Undercover Human Trafficking Operation

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime Report

OPD Assists MBI in Undercover Human Trafficking Operation

Alyssa Schnugg -
On Thursday, Dec. 3, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation conducted an undercover human trafficking operation in Pearl which resulted in the arrests of five individuals who were charged with procuring sexual servitude of a minor and exploitation of a child.
Read more
Football

Schedule for Ole Miss vs. LSU, Texas A&M Announced

Adam Brown -
On Friday, it was announced that Ole Miss will take the field against the Texas A&M Aggies on Dec. 12 and will...
Read more
Football

HottyToddy Staff Picks – Week 11

Adam Brown -
This weekend the SEC opens the month of December on the gridiron. Ole Miss' game against LSU has been postponed until Dec....
Read more
Headlines

Attorney General and Senator Visit LCFD Female First-Responders

Alyssa Schnugg -
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Sen. Nicole Boyd visited the Lafayette County Fire Department Thursday to meet, thank and congratulate two women who made history within the fire department recently by being the first all-female after-hours crew on duty.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Headlines

Helping Women One Pound Cake at a Time

Alyssa Schnugg -
Talisha Gordon is hoping to inspire and encourage women of all ages in Lafayette County through her ministry, Live Again Events by selling pound cakes made by the woman who inspired and encouraged her – her mother.
Read more
Crime Report

OPD Assists MBI in Undercover Human Trafficking Operation

Alyssa Schnugg -
On Thursday, Dec. 3, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation conducted an undercover human trafficking operation in Pearl which resulted in the arrests of five individuals who were charged with procuring sexual servitude of a minor and exploitation of a child.
Read more
Football

Schedule for Ole Miss vs. LSU, Texas A&M Announced

Adam Brown -
On Friday, it was announced that Ole Miss will take the field against the Texas A&M Aggies on Dec. 12 and will...
Read more