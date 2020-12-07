Monday, December 7, 2020
News & ViewsCrime ReportHeadlines

OPD Assists MBI in Undercover Human Trafficking Operation

0
256

On Thursday, Dec. 3, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation conducted an undercover human trafficking operation in Pearl which resulted in the arrests of five individuals who were charged with procuring sexual servitude of a minor and exploitation of a minor.

“The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is committed to apprehending sex traffickers and sex buyers while helping our most vulnerable,” said Lt. Col. Lee Morrison, director of MBI. “The dedicated Human Trafficking Unit of MBI continues to plan and execute operations aimed at identifying and separating human trafficking victims, both adults and minors, from their perpetrators.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, Clinton Police Department, Columbia Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Constable’s Office and the Oxford Police Department also assisted in the operation and arrests of the following individuals:

  • Michael Starks, 50, was charged with Procuring Sexual Servitude of a Minor and Exploitation of a Minor.
  • Kentaveus Woodard, 21, was charged with Procuring Sexual Servitude of a Minor and Exploitation of a Minor.
  • Aramis Clerk, 28, was charged with Procuring Sexual Servitude of a Minor and Exploitation of a Minor.
  • Samual Page, 25, was charged with Procuring Sexual Servitude of a Minor and Exploitation of a Minor.
  • Arthur Jackson, 30, was charged with Procuring Sexual Servitude of a Minor and Exploitation of a Minor.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

Staff report

Previous articleAttorney General and Senator Visit LCFD Female First-Responders
Next articleHelping Women One Pound Cake at a Time

RELATED ARTICLES

Headlines

Helping Women One Pound Cake at a Time

Alyssa Schnugg -
Talisha Gordon is hoping to inspire and encourage women of all ages in Lafayette County through her ministry, Live Again Events by selling pound cakes made by the woman who inspired and encouraged her – her mother.
Read more
Headlines

Attorney General and Senator Visit LCFD Female First-Responders

Alyssa Schnugg -
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Sen. Nicole Boyd visited the Lafayette County Fire Department Thursday to meet, thank and congratulate two women who made history within the fire department recently by being the first all-female after-hours crew on duty.
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Coloring Books, Teddy Bears to be Given Out at Drive-Thru Event

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Justice Family Chapter of Mississippi and its leader Tracey Williams will be giving away teddy bears/stuffed animal along with coloring books and other goodies from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the Ulysses “Coach” Howell Activity Center.
Read more
Mississippi

There are 23,000 fewer students enrolled in Mississippi public schools this year. It’s unclear where they went.

Tori Hosey -
BY KAYLEIGH SKINNER AND AALLYAH WRIGHT  Courtesy of Mississippi Today More than 23,000 fewer...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Headlines

Helping Women One Pound Cake at a Time

Alyssa Schnugg -
Talisha Gordon is hoping to inspire and encourage women of all ages in Lafayette County through her ministry, Live Again Events by selling pound cakes made by the woman who inspired and encouraged her – her mother.
Read more
Crime Report

OPD Assists MBI in Undercover Human Trafficking Operation

Alyssa Schnugg -
On Thursday, Dec. 3, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation conducted an undercover human trafficking operation in Pearl which resulted in the arrests of five individuals who were charged with procuring sexual servitude of a minor and exploitation of a child.
Read more
Football

Schedule for Ole Miss vs. LSU, Texas A&M Announced

Adam Brown -
On Friday, it was announced that Ole Miss will take the field against the Texas A&M Aggies on Dec. 12 and will...
Read more