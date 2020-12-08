Wednesday, December 9, 2020
LCSD Honors Teachers of the Year, Swears in New Board Member

By Adam Brown
The Lafayette County School Board honored the Teacher of the Year for the 2020-21 calendar year on Monday night during its December meeting.

The LCSD honored Maggie (Betsy) Brown from Lafayette Elementary School, Joanna Bolger from Lafayette Upper Elementary, Jacqueline Shirley from Lafayette Middle School, Thomas Grosskopf from Lafayette High School and Sandi Allen from OLSAT. The Principal of the Year / Administrator of the Year was Chad Chism.

School board president Dr. Judith Thompson shared the board’s appreciation and thanked the teachers for their dedication.

Jamie Anderson takes part in the swearing in ceremony on Monday night.

The newest member of the school board, Jamie Anderson, was sworn in during the meeting. Anderson was elected to the district one seat that was left open by former board member Brent Larson.

