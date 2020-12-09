Doberman Wins Best Overall in Cannon Photo Competition

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Khloe, a Doberman Pinscher owned by Melissa Grose, was recently named “Best Overall Winner” of the 2020 Cannon Canine Photo Competition.

Khloe will be featured in a Cannon advertisement and have her portrait painted by Rosie Vassallo.

Michael Joe and Cheryl Cannon recently announced the 2020 Cannon Canine Photo Competition winners at the Cannon Chevrolet Dealership.

“The judges had a very difficult task of making selections for three categories and then naming the Best Overall Winner,” said Cheryl Cannon.

Benny, a Springer Spaniel owned by Sydney Fields, was the winner of the “Most Unique Photo of Canine,” while Michelle Pickens, owner of BooBoo, a Sheltie, won the “Best Looking Canine in Oxford” category. Winner of the “Owner/Canine Closest Look-a-Like” was awarded to owner Mary Fox Henry for her Golden Doodle, Dixie.

Winners received gift baskets from sponsors Crossroads Animal Hospital, DeltaDog, Hollywood Feed and Petsmart.

