Driver Faces DUI Charge After Slamming Into Uncommon Oxford

A woman was arrested Tuesday for driving under the influence after slamming her vehicle into the Uncommon Oxford apartment building on East Jackson Avenue.

According to the Oxford Police Department, the driver ran into the building just before 8 p.m. No one was injured.

The name of the driver has not been released by OPD.

Oxford Building Official Chris Carter said he and a structural engineer examined the building Wednesday for damage. He said the area the vehicle hit is unoccupied commercial lease space and mostly used for storage.

“Fortunately, the ground floor level of the building is constructed of reinforced concrete columns and beams,” Carter said. “The vehicle struck the building in the best place it could have, as it hit a section of the wall that is in between the structural support columns.”

Carter said a small section of the brick facade, metal stud curtain walls and storefront glass panels were damaged in the crash.