Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Talent Search Underway for Local TV Commercial

A local medical office is holding an open casting call for actors to be featured in an upcoming awareness campaign.

The production team is seeking females who appear to be in their 60s and a child who appears to be roughly 6 years old for parts that require no speaking. Accepted actors will be part of a 30-second video commercial to be aired locally. 

Some monetary compensation will be considered for accepted actors. There is no previous experience necessary. Interested parties may submit their information by following the link below and should be prepared to arrive at the Ballroom at The Inn at Ole Miss (120 Alumni Dr, University, MS 38677)​on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, anytime from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. to audition.

Fill out an audition form here.

Staff Report

