Thursday, December 10, 2020
Domestic Disturbance Call Turns Deadly in Oxford

A suspect was shot and killed at The Mark after pointing a gun at officers.

A suspect involved in a police standoff in Oxford was shot after pointing a gun at police officers.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, the Oxford Police Department received a 911 domestic disturbance call on Private Road 3057 at The Mark condominium complex.

Officers arrived and the situation turned into an armed barricaded incident. OPD began negotiating immediately. Those negotiations continued until the subject pointed a firearm at officers.

At that time the incident resulted in an officer-involved shooting. The subject was pronounced deceased on the scene. No officers were injured. 

Per OPD policy, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called out to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story. Check hottytoddy.com for updates.

