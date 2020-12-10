Name, Video of Police-Involved Shooting in Oxford Released

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Kenneth Dale Miller, 47, of Oxford was shot and killed by police after responding to a domestic violence call. Image from a video released by OPD.

The Oxford Police Department released a video Thursday afternoon that revealed more details in Wednesday’s night police-involved shooting.

After a three-hour standoff with the Oxford Police Department at The Mark condominium complex, Kenneth Dale Miller, 47, of Oxford was shot and killed by police after he pointed a gun at the officers.

In the video, OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen said a 911 call came into OPD at 7:20 p.m. The caller said he heard a woman scream and then saw a man pulling her up the stairs and into the apartment.

Officers arrived on the scene at 7:29 p.m. The video shows police knocking on the door. When Miller opened the door he had a shotgun in his hands. The female victim ran from the apartment and Miller shut the door.

McCutchen said officers then evacuated surrounding apartments. Negotiators talked to Miller for over an hour to attempt a peaceful resolution; however, at 9:50 p.m. Miller went onto his balcony with the shotgun began shouting at the officers and pointing his gun at them.

“At this time our officers fired at him,” McCutchen said.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case has been handed over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

McCutchen thanked the community members for their “patience” and the “outpouring of support.”

Warning: The following video contains footage that may be disturbing to some viewers.