Thursday, December 10, 2020
News & ViewsCrime ReportFeaturedHeadlines

Name, Video of Police-Involved Shooting in Oxford Released

0
1112

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Kenneth Dale Miller, 47, of Oxford was shot and killed by police after responding to a domestic violence call. Image from a video released by OPD.

The Oxford Police Department released a video Thursday afternoon that revealed more details in Wednesday’s night police-involved shooting.

After a three-hour standoff with the Oxford Police Department at The Mark condominium complex, Kenneth Dale Miller, 47, of Oxford was shot and killed by police after he pointed a gun at the officers.

In the video, OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen said a 911 call came into OPD at 7:20 p.m. The caller said he heard a woman scream and then saw a man pulling her up the stairs and into the apartment.

Officers arrived on the scene at 7:29 p.m. The video shows police knocking on the door. When Miller opened the door he had a shotgun in his hands. The female victim ran from the apartment and Miller shut the door.

McCutchen said officers then evacuated surrounding apartments. Negotiators talked to Miller for over an hour to attempt a peaceful resolution; however, at 9:50 p.m. Miller went onto his balcony with the shotgun began shouting at the officers and pointing his gun at them.

“At this time our officers fired at him,” McCutchen said.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case has been handed over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

McCutchen thanked the community members for their “patience” and the “outpouring of support.”

Warning: The following video contains footage that may be disturbing to some viewers.

Previous articlePrincess Diana’s Fashion Legacy Lives On In Oxford
Next articleOUT to Keep Bus Rides Free Until Sept. 30

RELATED ARTICLES

Basketball

Sarah Dumitrescu Out For Season With Knee Injury

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss women’s basketball player Sarah Dumitrescu suffered a season-ending injury against Alcorn State on Tuesday...
Read more
Contributors

Oxford High School- Two Minute Morning

Adam Brown -
https://youtu.be/Ez5i2YfJfNw
Read more
Football

SEC Announces Game Time for Ole Miss vs. LSU

Adam Brown -
The SEC released the start time for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game on Dec. 19 in Baton Rouge....
Read more
Headlines

OUT to Keep Bus Rides Free Until Sept. 30

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford University Transit system will continue to not charge anyone to ride the bus through the 2020-2021 fiscal year which ends on Sept. 30, 2021.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Basketball

Sarah Dumitrescu Out For Season With Knee Injury

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss women’s basketball player Sarah Dumitrescu suffered a season-ending injury against Alcorn State on Tuesday...
Read more
Contributors

Oxford High School- Two Minute Morning

Adam Brown -
https://youtu.be/Ez5i2YfJfNw
Read more
Football

SEC Announces Game Time for Ole Miss vs. LSU

Adam Brown -
The SEC released the start time for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game on Dec. 19 in Baton Rouge....
Read more