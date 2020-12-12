Saturday, December 12, 2020
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Defeats Mississippi Valley State

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team defeated the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes 86-46 on Saturday afternoon inside the Pavilion.

“Grateful for the opportunity we had to come out and play a game,” head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “I don’t take it for granted. I do understand the environment we are in with the pandemic and it is something to remind the players we all need to be (grateful) and play the game that we love.”

Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC) was led on the floor by Shakira Austin with 19 points, five rebounds, five blocks, two assists and three steals.

“It is very important (shots she is altering) as Shakira develops her game. She has goals to be the top in the draft in a few years,” McPhee-McCuin said. “It is important that she shows that she can be a two-way player. We are going to continue to push her again — there is more to her game.”

The Rebels had a total of three players score in double digits as Madison Scott scored 17 points and Donnetta Johnson added 14 points to the stats column.

In the second half, Ole Miss’s defense only allowed the Devilettes to score 21 points in the final two quarters.

“I was really happy with our defensive effort in the second half,” McPhee-McCuin said.

Mississippi Valley State was led by Zakiya Mahoney with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

 Ole Miss returns to action on Tuesday as they play host to Jackson State. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.

