Ole Miss Basketball Transfer Portal Picture Comes Into Focus

It’s been two weeks since the transfer portal window closed, and after a slow start, Ole Miss is finally nearing the end of its roster‑building phase.

The Rebels have added seven transfers, plus TJ Clark who committed back in December. Four‑star recruits Jaron Saulsberry, Yohance Connor and Daniel Patton are also on the way this summer.

Those 10 newcomers will join Ilias Kamardine and Patton Pinkins, the only returning Rebels, to form the foundation of next year’s roster.

The question is whether that’s enough, and whether Chris Beard is actually done adding.

The honest answer is maybe and probably not.

Nobody knows yet if this group will be better or worse than what Ole Miss just put on the floor.

There’s no headline addition, but that doesn’t mean the roster can’t mesh, grow together and avoid needing a miracle run in March.

There’s also the chance it looks like last season, when the pieces never fully clicked.

Given the current guard‑heavy build, it feels likely Beard will look for more frontcourt help. Stefan Cicic gives Ole Miss a true 7‑footer and Santiago Trouet adds more size, but the Rebels could still use another proven interior presence.

One name to watch is former Florida Atlantic forward Devin Williams, who has reportedly met with Ole Miss over Zoom and is visiting Arizona this week. Williams finished fifth nationally in blocks last season at 2.58 per game, which would give Beard a real defensive anchor inside.

In the end, Ole Miss won’t know what this roster really is until the group gets on the floor together, but the picture is at least starting to take shape.

Beard has rebuilt almost the entire program for the second straight offseason, and there’s still room for one or two more pieces to round it out.

Whether this version ends up being better, worse, or simply different from last year’s team is impossible to know in May, but the next additions will tell us plenty about how the Rebels plan to finish the job.

Ole Miss Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Men

Outgoing

Incoming

Christian Brown, F, 6-8, Fr. (James Madison)

Stefan Cicic, C, 7-0, Fr. (Pepperdine)

Adam Clark, G, 5-10, Jr. (Seton Hall)

TJ Clark, G, 6-3 (Hermosillo)

Dasear Haskins, G, 6-8, So. (St. Joseph’s)

ND Okafor, F, 6-7, Jr. (Washington State)

Roman Siulepa, F, 6-6, Fr. (Pittsburgh)

Santiago Trouet, F, 6-10, Jr. (Arizona State)

Women

Outgoing

J’Adore Young, 6-4, C, Soph.

Sira Thinenou, 6-1, F, Soph.

Tianna Thompson, 5-10, G, Soph. (Baylor)

Incoming