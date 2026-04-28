What Rebels’ Latest Transfer Portal Addition Brings to Ole Miss’ Rebuilt Roster

Saint Joseph’s guard Dasear Haskins is Oxford bound.

The 6‑foot‑8 Camden (N.J.) product committed to Chris Beard and Ole Miss on Monday, giving the Rebels another proven piece out of the portal.

Haskins is coming off a strong 2025-26 season at Saint Joseph’s, where he averaged 11.1 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field.

NEWS: Saint Joseph’s transfer Dasear Haskins has committed to Ole Miss, source told @LeagueRDY. The 6-foot-8 wing spent three seasons at Saint Joseph’s and averaged 11.4PPG, 6.4RPG and 1.4APG in 2025-26. https://t.co/zgVnWg1dgt pic.twitter.com/ITUZS8VVvL — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 27, 2026

He started every game for the Hawks as a redshirt sophomore and has been a steady riser since landing on the Atlantic 10 All‑Rookie Team the year before.

Now he’ll head south and step into a major role in Oxford. Beard has been rebuilding the roster with size, versatility and experience, and Haskins checks all three boxes.

At 6‑8, he gives Ole Miss a big, physical guard who can rebound, defend multiple spots and score efficiently. He and Seton Hall transfer Adam Clark should form the backbone of the new-look backcourt.

The Rebels have already added Christian Brown (James Madison), ND Okafor (Washington State) and Roman Siulepa (Pittsburgh) to the frontcourt.

Haskins is the latest piece, and he arrives with the kind of production and workload that suggests he’ll help right away.

Ole Miss Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Men

Outgoing

Incoming

Women

Outgoing

J’Adore Young, 6-4, C, Soph.

Sira Thinenou, 6-1, F, Soph.

Tianna Thompson, 5-10, G, Soph. (Baylor)

Incoming