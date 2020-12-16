Charles Ivy Named City Employee of the Year

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

From left, Lee Chrestman, Mel Chrestman, Charles Ivy and Amberlyn Liles. Ivy was named the 2020 Virginia H. Chrestman Memorial Employee of the Year. Photo from the city of Oxford.

Oxford Environmental Services front-end loader Charles Ivy was awarded the 2020 Virginia H. Chrestman Memorial Employee of the Year award Tuesday.

Ivy has worked for the city of Oxford for 32 years. During that time, he has been known as a hard-working employee who keeps a smile on his face.

He received a check for $1,000, a certificate and his name added to the growing list of award recipients Tuesday at the Oxford Board of Aldermen meeting.

Any full-time employee of the city, who has worked for more than eight years, can be nominated for the award. After a department head nominates a city employee, a selection committee chooses the award winner.

Ivy was nominated by two people in the Environmental Services Department, formerly known as the Solid Waste Department.

Lee Chrestman hands over a $1,000 check to Employee of the Year Charles Ivy.

During the presentation, Mayor Robyn Tannehill read from the nomination letters submitted about Ivy.

“He is the first person at work every day,” Tannehill said. “When we call him after his shift or on the weekend to come empty a Dumpster, he’s quick to say ‘OK.’ He goes above and beyond all of the time for his supervisors and co-workers. He’s a great team player and shows leadership when needed.”

Tannehill thanked Ivy for his hard work and years of dedication.

“Every time I see you, whether you’re driving or on the side of the road, I’ve never seen you without a smile,” she told Ivy.

The award was established in memory of Chrestman, who worked for the city of Oxford for 30 years as secretary, deputy city clerk and from 1974 until 2003, served as city clerk, working under former mayors John Leslie, Patricia C. Lamar and Richard Howorth and current George “Pat” Patterson.

The award funds come from the Virginia H. Chrestman Memorial Fund for the city of Oxford through the CREATE Foundation.

Lee Chrestman said he received a “myriad” of applications from department heads.

“Long-standing, loyal, energetic and happy employees exemplifies what this award is for,” he said.