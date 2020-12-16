Wednesday, December 16, 2020
LCSD Arrests Two on Felony Charges in Unrelated Cases

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department made two felony arrests in the last week for unrelated incidents.

Brad Anderson

On Dec. 12, deputies arrested Brad Anderson, 29, of Oxford, on a felony charge of domestic violence with simple assault.

His charge was upgraded to a felony because he has two prior convictions for domestic violence.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

Derrian Pegues

On Monday, investigators with the sheriff’s department arrested Derrian Pegues, 21, of Oxford, for burglary of an occupied dwelling for recently breaking into a home off Highway 6 East.

Pegues is still being housed in the detention center as he awaits a bond hearing.

Staff report

