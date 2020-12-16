Wednesday, December 16, 2020
News & ViewsCrime Report

Oxford Couple Face Felony Child Abuse Charge

0
1354
Brooke Anne Austin, left, Brodtrick Alexander Rogers, right.

The Oxford Police Department arrested a local couple Monday for allegedly abusing their children.

Brooke Anne Austin, 20, and Brodrick Alexander Rogers, 25, both of Oxford, were charged with felony child abuse.

According to a report, a Child Protective Services worker notified OPD that the couple’s children showed signs of abuse. A joint investigation between OPD and CPS ensued, resulting in the arrests.

Austin and Rogers were taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where they were each given a $20,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Staff report

Previous articleUM Forms Vaccine Distribution Task Force

RELATED ARTICLES

Headlines

UM Forms Vaccine Distribution Task Force

Alyssa Schnugg -
The University of Mississippi has formed a Vaccine Distribution and Administration Task Force to develop a strategy to immunize students, faculty and staff once dozes of the COVID-10 arrive at the university.
Read more
Crime Report

LCSD Arrests Two on Felony Charges in Unrelated Cases

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Lafayette County Sheriff's Department made two felony arrests in the last week for unrelated incidents.
Read more
Headlines

Charles Ivy Named City Employee of the Year

Alyssa Schnugg -
Oxford Environmental Services front-end loader Charles Ivy was awarded the 2020 Virginia H. Chrestman Memorial Employee of the Year award Tuesday.
Read more
Contributors

OHS Two Minute Morning- Dec. 16

Adam Brown -
https://youtu.be/N-wtyKCbLtQ
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Crime Report

Oxford Couple Face Felony Child Abuse Charge

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Police Department arrested a local couple Monday for allegedly abusing their children.
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Football Signs Top 20 Class

Adam Brown -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ek5hKBkytxA Ole Miss had a huge National Signing Day as Coach Lane Kiffin and...
Read more
Football

Three OHS Football Players Commit to Division I

Adam Brown -
The Oxford Chargers had three players from the 2020 senior sign to continue their days on the gridiron as they signed their letter of intent to a Division I school.
Read more