Oxford Couple Face Felony Child Abuse Charge

The Oxford Police Department arrested a local couple Monday for allegedly abusing their children.
Brooke Anne Austin, 20, and Brodrick Alexander Rogers, 25, both of Oxford, were charged with felony child abuse.
According to a report, a Child Protective Services worker notified OPD that the couple’s children showed signs of abuse. A joint investigation between OPD and CPS ensued, resulting in the arrests.
Austin and Rogers were taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where they were each given a $20,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.
