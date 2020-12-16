UM Forms Vaccine Distribution Task Force

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The University of Mississippi has formed a Vaccine Distribution and Administration Task Force to develop a strategy to immunize students, faculty and staff once doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the university.

Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Noel Wilkin said Wednesday in an email that the task force will be headed up by David D. Allen, dean of the School of Pharmacy, serving as chairman.

The committee will be charged with developing a strategy to immunize faculty, staff and students; ensure there are ample opportunities for everyone to be used immunized; work with an asymptomatic testing company and the University Health Center to coordinate vaccination plans; coordinate with the distribution channel and any vaccination efforts from the Mississippi State Department of Health; recommend mechanisms to encourage people to get immunized; recommend mechanisms by which people can document or demonstrate immunization statue; make recommendations and provide guidance for the community on all other issues connected to the vaccine.

According to the CDC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 16 years and older for the prevention of COVID-19. Because the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States will be limited at first, CDC recommends that initial supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine be allocated to healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents.

The MSDH officials have stated that the vaccine may not be available for the general public for “several months.”

Joining Allen on the committee are:

Dr. Sandy Bentley, director of Pharmacy Health Services

Ms. Claire Biggerstaff, undergraduate student and ASB principal of health and wellness

Dr. Lauren Bloodworth, clinical associate professor of pharmacy practice

Dr. Arthur Doctor, director of Fraternity and Sorority Life

Ms. Sydney DuPriest, associate director of campus communication, University Marketing and Communications

Mr. Josh Glasz, emergency management coordinator

Ms. Laura Hill, associate general counsel

Dr. Alex Langhart, director of University Health Services

Ms. Erica McKinley, chief legal officer and general counsel

Dr. Brent Marsh, assistant vice chancellor and dean of students

Mr. Eric Pham, pharmacy student

Dr. Joshua Sharp, associate professor of pharmacology

Dr. Hubert Spears, staff physician, Employee Health Center

“I’m deeply appreciative of their willingness to serve,” Wilkin said in the email. “We will keep the university community informed of the task force’s work as it moves forward.”

More information about the vaccine is available on the new vaccination section of the university’s COVID-19 website.