Thursday, December 17, 2020
Lawn Care Service Brings Organic Lawn Solutions to North Mississippi

Justin Sapp is the owner of Organic lawn care company, NaturaLawn of America. 

A new lawn care company offering natural and organic-based services is now treating yards in north Mississippi.  

NaturaLawn of America, owned and operated by Oxford resident Justin Sapp, services residential and commercial yards in Lafayette, Lee, Pontotoc and Union counties with products that are safe for kids, pets and the environment.  

“We use natural fertilizers and controls that are more effective than traditional chemical services to create healthy lawns,” Sapp said.  

Sapp, who is married to Bramlett Elementary School principal Keri Jo Sapp, decided to make the leap to lawn care after years of working in IT because of a passion for working outdoors.  

Justin Sapp fertilizes a new client’s lawn.


“I’ve always loved lawn care and I’ve always wanted to own my own business and still have that effect that I’m helping someone,” Sapp said. “I know when I go out there and do a good job, people will look at their yards with pride. That really makes me happy.” 

He chose to partner with NaturaLawn of America because of the company’s dedication to environmental responsibility, as well as their tailored approach to lawn care.  

“No two yards are the same, and we don’t treat them that way,” said Sapp. “We always start with a soil test, which helps us create a custom fertilization and weed control program that meets the needs of your lawn.” 

Besides lawn care, NaturaLawn also offers comprehensive mosquito, flea and tick services. 

“We also use organic-based products for these services,” said Sapp. “That means treated areas are completely safe for kids and pets almost immediately.” 

Sapp is currently signing up customers, including homeowners, school districts, local businesses and neighborhood associations, and will begin treatments in late February.  

If you are interested in learning more, visit naturalawn.com/oxford-ms or follow NaturaLawn of American-Oxford, MS on Facebook. To make an appointment for a consultation, call 662-269-3791. 

Courtesy of Red Window Communications

