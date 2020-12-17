Two Charged With Recent Auto Burglaries in Lafayette County

Courtney Allison Campbell Kelly Lannell Gordon

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man and a woman on Tuesday in connection with several vehicle burglaries.

On Dec. 13, investigators took reports of several vehicle burglaries in the county.

Two days later, they arrested Kelly Lannell Gordon, 48, of Abbeville, and Courtney Allison Campbell, 41, of Taylor.

The investigators were able to recover the stolen items and return them to the owners.

Gordon was charged with three counts of commercial burglary and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell was charged with two counts of commercial burglary.

Both were taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where Gordon is being held on a $20,000 bond; however, a hold was placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Campbell’s bond was set at $10,000.