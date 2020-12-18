Friday, December 18, 2020
Gift Ideas Under $50 That Support Oxford Businesses

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce’s Shop Oxford Local Gift Ideas online e-book is filled with ideas for gifts under $50 that help support local businesses.

With just one week left until Christmas, last-minute shoppers can find that perfect gift for their loved one right here in Oxford without spending an arm and a leg.

From cheesecakes from City Hall Cheesecakes to art supplies from the Clay Canvas to gift certificate ideas, the online e-book has something for just about anyone on your shopping list, and all for less than $50.

From cheesecakes from City Hall Cheesecakes to art supplies from the Clay Canvas to gift certificate ideas, the online e-book has something for just about anyone on your shopping list, and all for less than $50.

Shopping local keeps tax dollars here in Oxford. Sales taxes are the largest revenue source for the city’s budget.

“This year has been tough on our local economy, to say the least,” said Chamber Senior Vice President Pam Swain. “Our local shops, restaurants and local service providers need your support now more than ever.”

Click here to view the Shop Oxford Local Gift Ideas online e-book.

