Friday, December 18, 2020
New Service Officer Available to Assist Veterans in Oxford

A new veteran service officer with the Mississippi State Veterans Affairs is available in Oxford to assist local veterans with a variety of issues including medical claims and compensation benefits.

In the LOU community, Will Mobley is the newest VSO available to assist Veterans.

Will Mobley is the newest VSO available to assist Veterans. Image provided by the MSVA.

Mobley is a native of Rankin County and a graduate of Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama. He deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan following graduation in 2012, with the Alabama National Guard’s 167th Infantry Division. Mobley’s office is located at the University of Mississippi campus in Oxford.

Mississippi has approximately 187,000 military veterans. These heroes are entitled to certain benefits and compensation on both the state and federal level. Mississippi Veterans Affairs is the state agency responsible for helping veterans navigate sometimes-difficult paths to these resources.

MSVA employs officers who provide free guidance, advice, and assistance to veterans and their dependents with claims on medical care, benefits, casework, hearings, appeals and other Veterans Affairs issues.

William Mobley’s contact information is as follows:

15 University Circle (The George Street House)

662-915-2583

wmobley@msva.ms.gov

Military/Veteran benefits are a huge economic driver in the state of Mississippi. In the fiscal year 2019, the economic impact of veteran/military claims topped $2 billion in both state and federal monies, covering the following areas: Compensation and Pension Education/Vocational Rehabilitation/Employment Medical Care Expenditures Veterans’ service-connected disability compensation and survivors’ dependency and indemnity compensation Non-service-connected pension for veterans and survivors Burial benefits.

Anyone who lives outside of the Oxford area and needs to locate the Veteran Service Officer nearest them can visit the Mississippi Veterans Affairs website at www.msva.ms.gov/serviceofficers.

Staff report

