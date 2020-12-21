Monday, December 21, 2020
News & ViewsBusinessFeatured

Trustmark’s ‘Sleigh Hunger’ Campaign Provides Funds for Oxford Pantry

0
338



Bank President Matt McCraw, left, and Andy Miller, assistant branch manager, right, presented a check to John Kohne, Oxford Food Pantry executive director (center). Photo provided by Trustmark.

As part of its “Sleigh Hunger” campaign, Trustmark Bank donated $1,000 to the Oxford Pantry last week.

Trustmark partnered with 69 organizations throughout its footprint in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas to support local hunger relief efforts that have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

During the “Sleigh Hunger” campaign over the last two weeks, the company contributed more than $250,000 dollars to assist relief organizations in their mission to feed families during the holiday season.

“Our communities, local economies and families continue to experience unprecedented disruptions in their daily lives, and Trustmark has made a commitment to support and provide relief as we can,” said Jerry Host, Trustmark’s Chief Executive Officer. “We understand the importance of being a true community partner and that begins with helping our neighbors in times of need. We are proud to partner with these organizations throughout our footprint as they continue to provide significant hunger relief in our communities.”

The “Sleigh Hunger” campaign follows an earlier effort by Trustmark where approximately $150,000 dollars was given to community- and school-based programs to provide food kits and meals to those in need. That COVID-response funding was distributed in April to 16 organizations located in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

Staff report

Previous articleOle Miss Heads to the Outback Bowl to Face Indiana
Next articleAllen Boyer: ‘The Fire Is Upon Us: James Baldwin, William F. Buckley Jr., and the Debate Over Race in America,’ by Nicholas Buccola

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Ole Miss Prepares for First Bowl Game Since 2016

Adam Brown -
The Rebels will ring in the New Year in Tampa, Florida, as they take on the Indiana Hoosiers on...
Read more
Crime Report

Oxford Signs Metro Narcotics Unit Interlocal Agreement

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit was formed in 1988 under the then-name Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.
Read more
Basketball

Diamond Rebels Tabbed No. 5 in Preseason Rankings

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss baseball team recently earned the No. 5 spot in Collegiate Baseball's first preseason rankings for 2021.
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss vs. Jacksonville State Canceled

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss women’s basketball game against Jacksonville State, originally scheduled for Monday evening, has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Football

Ole Miss Prepares for First Bowl Game Since 2016

Adam Brown -
The Rebels will ring in the New Year in Tampa, Florida, as they take on the Indiana Hoosiers on...
Read more
Crime Report

Oxford Signs Metro Narcotics Unit Interlocal Agreement

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit was formed in 1988 under the then-name Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.
Read more
Basketball

Diamond Rebels Tabbed No. 5 in Preseason Rankings

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss baseball team recently earned the No. 5 spot in Collegiate Baseball's first preseason rankings for 2021.
Read more