Trustmark’s ‘Sleigh Hunger’ Campaign Provides Funds for Oxford Pantry







Bank President Matt McCraw, left, and Andy Miller, assistant branch manager, right, presented a check to John Kohne, Oxford Food Pantry executive director (center). Photo provided by Trustmark.



As part of its “Sleigh Hunger” campaign, Trustmark Bank donated $1,000 to the Oxford Pantry last week.

Trustmark partnered with 69 organizations throughout its footprint in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas to support local hunger relief efforts that have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

During the “Sleigh Hunger” campaign over the last two weeks, the company contributed more than $250,000 dollars to assist relief organizations in their mission to feed families during the holiday season.

“Our communities, local economies and families continue to experience unprecedented disruptions in their daily lives, and Trustmark has made a commitment to support and provide relief as we can,” said Jerry Host, Trustmark’s Chief Executive Officer. “We understand the importance of being a true community partner and that begins with helping our neighbors in times of need. We are proud to partner with these organizations throughout our footprint as they continue to provide significant hunger relief in our communities.”

The “Sleigh Hunger” campaign follows an earlier effort by Trustmark where approximately $150,000 dollars was given to community- and school-based programs to provide food kits and meals to those in need. That COVID-response funding was distributed in April to 16 organizations located in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

Staff report