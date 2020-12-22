Funeral Services for Jacqueline Certion Will Be Held This Week

Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Funeral services and visitation for FASTrack assistant director Jacqueline "Jackie" Certion will be held this week.

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
Certion died on Dec. 18 from natural causes. She was 48.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve at L. Hodges Funeral Home at 38F Highway 334. Visitation is limited to eight people at a time.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26 at West Springhill Missionary Baptist Church on County Road 105.

Certion guided the academic paths of many students at Ole Miss and knew the importance of providing a support system for young people in college.

Read her entire obituary on the L. Hodges Funeral Home website here.

