Three Charged in Recent Shooting That Left Two Injured

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department recently arrested three local men for their involvement in an altercation in Harmontown that led to two people being shot and injured.
According to a report on Sunday, investigators with the sheriff’s department arrested Ryan Vandiver, 30; Daniel Edwards, 26; and Kyler Fitzpatrick, 21, all from Water Valley, and charged them with aggravated assault.
They were taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where Vandiver was booked on a $50,000 bond, and Edwards and Fitzpatrick were each booked on a $25,000 bond.
Staff report