Tuesday, December 22, 2020
News & ViewsCrime ReportHeadlines

Three Charged in Recent Shooting That Left Two Injured

0
507
From left, Ryan Vandiver, Daniel Edwards and Kyler Fitzpatrick. Images via LCSD.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department recently arrested three local men for their involvement in an altercation in Harmontown that led to two people being shot and injured.

According to a report on Sunday, investigators with the sheriff’s department arrested Ryan Vandiver, 30; Daniel Edwards, 26; and Kyler Fitzpatrick, 21, all from Water Valley, and charged them with aggravated assault.

They were taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where Vandiver was booked on a $50,000 bond, and Edwards and Fitzpatrick were each booked on a $25,000 bond.

Staff report

Previous articleSuncrest Street to Have New Speed Humps to Slow Traffic
Next articleFuneral Services for Jacqueline Certion Will Be Held This Week

RELATED ARTICLES

Government

More Oxford Road Names to be Changed

Alyssa Schnugg -
More roads once located outside the city of Oxford limits are being renamed after being annexed into the city in 2018.
Read more
Headlines

Funeral Services for Jacqueline Certion Will Be Held This Week

Alyssa Schnugg -
Funeral services and visitation for FASTrack assistant director Jacqueline “Jackie” Certion will be held this week.
Read more
Headlines

Suncrest Street to Have New Speed Humps to Slow Traffic

Alyssa Schnugg -
Residents living in the Brittany Woods subdivision are getting a few new speed humps to help slow down traffic.
Read more
Crime Report

Oxford Signs Metro Narcotics Unit Interlocal Agreement

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit was formed in 1988 under the then-name Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Basketball

Ole Miss Takes Down UT Martin 90-43

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss rolled past the UT Martin Skyhawks 90-43 in the last game before Christmas.
Read more
Football

Two Rebels Earn All-SEC Honors

Adam Brown -
The SEC office announced on Tuesday that two Ole Miss Football offensive players have been awarded All-Southeastern Conference accolades from the league's...
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Parts Ways With Defensive Line Coach Deke Adams

Adam Brown -
Coach Lane Kiffin announced on Tuesday that Ole Miss defensive line coach Deke Adams will not be returning for...
Read more