Flurries Expected Christmas Eve; Sunny But Cold Christmas Day

It may not be a white Christmas in Oxford this year, but it will be a cold one, according to the National Weather Service in Memphis.

A cold front will be moving into north Mississippi today with rain expected to begin after 3 p.m. Thunderstorms are possible. The high will reach around 65 degrees today and winds will be around 15 mph.

The temperature should drop to about 32 degrees tonight. Rain and sleet are possible after 2 a.m.

On Christmas Eve, there is a chance for some scattered snow flurries throughout the day with the high only reaching 36 degrees. The low Thursday night is expected to be around 16 degrees.

On Christmas Day, skies are expected to be sunny with a high of 35 F and a low of 23 F at night.

Temperatures will warm back up a bit by Saturday with an expected high of 53 degrees and a low near 35 degrees at night. Skies should be clear and sunny on Saturday and Sunday during the day; however, rain is expected Sunday night.