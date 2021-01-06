Lafayette School Board Revises Handbook

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette County School Board approved revisions to its handbook on Tuesday night concerning weighted grades for students in seventh through 12th grades.

These changes include:

• Reducing the final exam weight to 10% for all courses

• Increasing the semester average weight to 45% each for full-year courses

• Increase the nine-week average weight to 45% for semester courses

In its first meeting of the year, the board also approved its selection of school board officers for 2021. Mike Gooch will serve as the new board president, while Kimberly East will serve as secretary.

Kathy Worley also took her oath of office to serve on The Lafayette County School Board. Worley won the school board seat over incumbent Bill McGregor in November.