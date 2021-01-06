Wednesday, January 6, 2021
News & ViewsMore News

Lafayette School Board Revises Handbook

0
44

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette County School Board approved revisions to its handbook on Tuesday night concerning weighted grades for students in seventh through 12th grades.

These changes include:

• Reducing the final exam weight to 10% for all courses
• Increasing the semester average weight to 45% each for full-year courses
• Increase the nine-week average weight to 45% for semester courses

In its first meeting of the year, the board also approved its selection of school board officers for 2021. Mike Gooch will serve as the new board president, while Kimberly East will serve as secretary.

Kathy Worley also took her oath of office to serve on The Lafayette County School Board. Worley won the school board seat over incumbent Bill McGregor in November.

Previous articlePandemic Helped to Lesson Some Forms of Crime, But Domestic Violence Went Up in 2020

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime Report

Pandemic Helped to Lesson Some Forms of Crime, But Domestic Violence Went Up in 2020

Alyssa Schnugg -
Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen presented the annual report for the Oxford Police Department to the Board of Aldermen Tuesday, showcasing highlights and data...
Read more
Contributors

New Mississippi flag almost official: Lawmakers move for final ratification

Tori Hosey -
  By GEOFF PENDERCourtesy of Mississippi Today The state Senate is expected on Wednesday to pass on to the governor final ratification of a new state flag...
Read more
Headlines

People 75+ can register for a COVID-19 vaccine today, but there are only 3,500 available statewide.

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Mississippi State Department of Health opened up enrollment for the COVID-19 vaccine for people over 75 years old this morning.
Read more
Crime Report

Kratom Products Now Banned From Lafayette County

Alyssa Schnugg -
Businesses in Lafayette County selling synthetic opioids, like Kratom, will now have to remove those products from their shelves.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles