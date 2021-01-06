People 75+ can register for a COVID-19 vaccine today, but there are only 3500 available statewide

By Alyssa Schnugg

The Mississippi State Department of Health opened up enrollment for the COVID-19 vaccine for people over 75 years old this morning.

However, there are only 3,500 available slots, according to Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill.

On Tuesday, during the Oxford Board of Aldermen meeting, Tannehill said her office and other city departments have been receiving phone calls asking about the vaccine.

This week, MSDH is partnering with the University of Mississippi Medical Center to provide vaccinations to health care workers in clinics and pharmacies. There were 10,000 shots available statewide for those workers who are receiving the vaccinations at 18 drive-thru locations around the state.

Tannehill said she spoke to State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs Tuesday to get clarification on the next round of vaccinations which includes people over 75 years old and will begin next week.

“There are 3,500 appointments available for people over 75,” Tannehill said.

Beginning today, people can go online to www.covidvaccine.umc.edu to register for the vaccination and make an appointment.

“I’m not trying to downplay the Governor’s excitement that vaccines (for people over 75) will start next week,” Tannehill said. “I’m thrilled that they are starting, but you can’t just go to any clinic in town next week and get the vaccination. You can’t go to the hospital to get it. They will be given at the 18 locations around the state.”

The Lafayette County Health Department is one of the 18 sites where vaccinations are being administered.

According to Governor Tate Reeves, vaccinations for people over 65 will begin on Jan. 18. Registration for those vaccinations should begin next week on the MSDH vaccine website.