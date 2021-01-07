Local, State Officials Condemn Violence at Capitol, Ask for Prayers

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Local and Mississippi elected officials reacted, like many Americans, to the violence at the Capitol in Washington D.C. Wednesday on Twitter and Facebook.

While most condemned the violence, many avoided directly blaming those responsible for the attempted coup, which was carried out by supporters of President Donald Trump. Many comments asked for prayers for the country and God’s help to end the violence.

“Watching the scene at the Capitol is terrifying and so incredibly sad,” said Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill on Twitter. “America is better than this. Violence cannot be the answer. God, please protect our country. Colossians 3:15.”

Watching the scene at the Capitol is terrifying and so incredibly sad. America is better than this. Violence cannot be the answer. God, please protect our country. Colossians 3:15 — Robyn Tannehill (@RobynTannehill) January 6, 2021

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves also sought the help of God in his Tweet.

“Political violence is always wrong. Law and order must win over mob rule. The country we love desperately needs prayers and God’s protection,” Reeves said on his Twitter and Facebook pages.

Political violence is always wrong. Law and order must win over mob rule. The country we love desperately needs prayer and God’s protection. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) January 6, 2021

The Mississippi GOP issued a short statement on Wednesday condemning the violence.

“The MSGOP strongly condemns the violence and rioting at the U.S. Capitol. It is inexcusable and an affront to the dignity of the nation we love.”

The Mississippi Democratic Party issued a statement Wednesday afternoon on behalf of Chairman Tyree Irving, who blamed Trump for the “invasion” of the Capitol.

“Today, our nation’s Capitol was taken siege by a Pro-Trump mob. It is my belief that words matter, particularly those of a leader. President Donald Trump’s words incited widespread violence and was an attack on our democracy. Sadly, this unprecedented assault on our nation will never be forgotten.”

As the sun rose this morning, the Capitol was secure once again; however, four people died during the event, including a woman who was shot by Capitol police officers. The Trump supporters stormed the building shortly after a press conference by Trump, where he told his supporters to fight against the election results while members of Congress counted the electoral votes. Congress confirmed that Joe Biden won the election.

As the protesters pushed through barriers at about 1 p.m., several Senators and Representatives who were in the Capitol Tweeted that they were safe albeit saddened and outraged over the events.

Thank you for the messages of concern. My staff & I are safe. Whatever frustrations any American may have, violence & destruction in the US Capitol, the seat of our democratic government, is unacceptable. I'm grateful for @CapitolPolice & those working to stabilize the situation. — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) January 6, 2021

To everyone who has asked, I am safe.



I thank the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police and federal law enforcement for their work to bring this lawlessness and violence in the Capitol building to an end. — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) January 6, 2021

“I thank the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police and federal law enforcement for their work to bring this lawlessness and violence in the Capitol building to an end,” Tweeted Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith also Tweeted that she was safe and condemned the violence and destruction going on inside the U.S. Capitol; however, she was one of few U.S. senators on Wednesday to object to the certification of the electoral votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania, states that duly elected Democrat Joe Biden as president in November over Republican President Donald Trump.

Hyde-Smith said that her constituents were “alarmed with the erosion of the electoral process”.

My statement on today’s Joint Session of Congress. — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) January 7, 2021

Senator Roger Wicker voted to certify the election results.