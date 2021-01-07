Friday, January 8, 2021
FeaturedHeadlinesNews & ViewsOxford Stories

Taylor Grocery to Provide 800 Free Meals Friday

0
1750

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The folks at Taylor Grocery have been busy cooking up 3,000 orders of their beloved chicken tenders and catfish over the last two weeks.

However, those meals aren’t being served in the restaurant, but rather they are being served to local residents who are struggling financially.

Last month, Marcus Lemonis, known for his hit show “The Profit” on CNBC and the founder of The Simple Greek, contacted the owners of Taylor Grocery and ordered 3,000 meals.

Lemonis created the Plating Change program to support local, independently-owned businesses by purchasing large orders and then asking those businesses to give those meals to people who are food insecure.

Sarah Margaret Hewlett, who owns Taylor Grocery along with Lynn and Debbie Hewlett, said the restaurant has delivered about 2,200 meals to the Boys and Girls Club, Leapfrog, Communicare and the Oxford Housing Authority with the help of community volunteers.

On Friday, starting at 11 a.m. at the Ulysses “Coach” Howell Activity Center, the remaining 800 plates of food will be given out in a drive-thru event to anyone who needs them.

“They’ll be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis until we run out of meals,” Hewlett said. “It’s been very refreshing to be able to do something for the community.”

Hewlett said the United Way, CASA and other community groups have been instrumental in getting the meals to those who need them the most.

“Everyone’s just been so helpful,” she said.

For more information, visit Taylor Grocery on Facebook.

Previous articleOHS Two Minute Morning – Jan. 7
Next articleOle Miss Women’s Hoops Will Face Off Against Auburn

RELATED ARTICLES

Arts & Entertainment

UM Pianist Maeve Brophy highlights work of little known Black and female classical composers

Tori Hosey -
By Xander NorrisJournalism studenthottytoddynews@gmail.com MEMPHIS, Tenn. –  Maeve Brophy,  a UM collaborative pianist and performer, spent eight years at Vanderbilt’s Blair School of Music at...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Women’s Hoops Will Face Off Against Auburn

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will return to the hardwood on Thursday night as they host the Auburn Tigers. Tipoff is set for...
Read more
Headlines

OHS Two Minute Morning – Jan. 7

Adam Brown -
https://youtu.be/hMjJUADw0f4 Courtesy of Oxford High School
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Beats Auburn in First SEC Conference Win

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss picked up its first conference win of the season on Wednesday night by defeating the Auburn Tigers 72-61. “You know, give Auburn a...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles