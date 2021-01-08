Friday, January 8, 2021
Ole Miss Wins First Conference Victory

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team picked up their first SEC conference win on Thursday night against the Auburn Tigers 62-58.

Ole Miss’ victory was the first SEC win for Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and her squad since Feb. 14, 2019, against Vanderbilt.

“I know that we have not won a conference game since along time ago,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We have been working towards building something where we could find ways to get wins.”

Ole Miss (7-1, 1-1 SEC) was put to test against the Tigers, with the Rebels only having eight players available to take the court. The team was led by Shakira Austin, who scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for her 17th career double-double and second in a Rebel uniform.

“Shakira is a special player growing into who she is going to be as a future pro,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Being here now to lead and take over games is something that is going to help her as she continues to build her draft stock and help us get to where we want to go.”

Auburn (5-6, 0-3 SEC) was led by junior Honesty Scott-Grayson with 23 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Her teammate Romi Levy added 13 points of her own.

Ole Miss outrebounded the Tigers 34 to 28 on the night and scored 14 points as a result of those turnovers. 

The Rebels will take the court on Sunday against their in-state rival, the No.14 Mississippi State Bulldogs. Ole Miss looks to have more depth back on the court.

“We should have more back,” McPhee-McCuin said. “They have not played, but the bodies do matter… Just having them on the bench (against Auburn,) it was reassuring for us. Slowly but surely we are getting players back.”

Tipoff for Ole Miss versus Mississippi State is set for 5 p.m. on SEC Network.

